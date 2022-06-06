President of Artsakh convenes working consultation with participation of heads of regional administration

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. On June 6, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation dedicated to a number of socio-economic issues the regions face, his office said.

Legal and organizational issues arising during the reconstruction and renovation of the old housing stock in the communities and the mechanisms for their solution were on the discussion agenda.

Regarding another issue of the agenda, it was decided to dissolve "Artsakhantar" SNCO under the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, transferring most of its powers and functions to the regional administrations.

The President noted that within the framework of the policy of decentralization of management and developing the potential of the regions, new steps will be taken that will allow the community and regional authorities to be more operative and efficient in solving issues of local importance.

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, heads of regional administrations and other officials partook in the consultation.