Speaker of Parliament invites Russian State Duma Chairman to Armenia on official visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, the Parliament’s press service said.

The Russian delegation arrived in Armenia for the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly session.

The sides congratulated each other on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia and the 25th anniversary of the signing of Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Help.

Both sides emphasized the necessity of holding the events in a proper level.

Views were exchanged on the Armenian-Russian inter-state, allied partnership. The sides particularly highlighted the partnership in military-political and military-technical areas, the consistent improvement of the broad legal-contractual base and the successful cooperation in commercial, inter-regional and humanitarian areas.

Alen Simonyan reminded his Russian counterpart that the Armenian side is planning to publish the collection of documents on Armenia-Russia inter-parliamentary cooperation 1992-2021.

According to Vyacheslav Volodin, the inter-parliamentary format is the best platform in the legislative regulation of several fields, including in the fight against terrorism. He praised the fact that now meetings are held offline.

Both sides praised the level of the Armenian-Russian partnership in CIS inter-parliamentary, CSTO, BSEC parliamentary assemblies and other international platforms.

The officials also discussed several details of today’s session of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, expressing hope that this session will contribute to and boost the prospects of expanding the cooperation within the Parliamentary Assembly.

At the end of the meeting Alen Simonyan said he is waiting for Vyacheslav Volodin on an official visit in Armenia.