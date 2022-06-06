Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 June 2022

1,008,404 full vaccinations against COVID-19 registered in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. 1,008,404 full vaccinations against COVID-19 were registered in Armenia so far, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

Another 27,040 people received the first dose and 55,855 people received the booster shot.

 








