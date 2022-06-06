Yerevan to host session of CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils

YEREVAN, JUNE 6, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan will host the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on June 17, led by Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Chairman of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries Armen Grigoryan, his office said.

During the narrow and extended-format sessions the situation in the CSTO responsibility zone, the measures aimed at eliminating the security challenges and threats facing the CSTO member states, as well as other issues will be discussed.

At the end of the session the Chairman of the CSTO Committee of Security Council Secretaries and the CSTO Secretary General will make a statement.