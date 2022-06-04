Catholicos Garegin II hopes leading experts will defend fair rights of Armenian people in int’l platforms

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received today the participants of the first international conference “Human Rights and Accountability: The Aftermath of War” organized by the Center for Truth and Justice, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin said in a news release.

The CTJ president Gor Mnatsakanyan said that leading experts in international law and lawyers from 16 countries arrived in Armenia to discuss issues relating to the violations of rights of Artsakh-Armenians, POWs, displaced persons and the international justice.

His Holiness Garegin II highlighted the importance of this conference especially in these difficult period for the Armenian people and expressed hope that the lawyers and experts will defend the fair rights of the Armenian people in international platforms.

During the meeting His Holiness Garegin II also touched upon the 2020 Artsakh war and its consequences, the return of captives, Azerbaijan's anti-Armenian policy which is directed not only against the Armenians of Artsakh, but also the religious, cultural monuments that have come under the Azerbaijani control.

He expressed gratitude to the conference organizers and participants for such an initiative as they try to contribute to overcoming the post-war difficulties.