Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, Italian Ambassador highlight friendly warm relations between two nations

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan was hosted on June 2 at the Embassy of Italy in Armenia on the occasion of the national day of that country.

“With Ambassador Alfonso Di Riso we mutually highlighted the friendly warm relations between the Armenian and Italian nations over the history of millennia, talked about the rich cultural and spiritual traditions”, the Vice Speaker said. “The San Lazzaro island in Venice is one of the most important centers of the Armenian cultural revival, where one of the key centers of Armenian studies – the Mekhitarist Congregation is operating for around three decades. It had an invaluable contribution to the enrichment of not only the Armenian but also the global scientific-cultural heritage. It’s worth noting that Italy hosts most of the centers of Armenian studies”, he added.

He expressed confidence that the Armenian-Italian warm relations will continue strengthening and developing with joint efforts.