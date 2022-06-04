Armenian MP departs for Kazakhstan within frames of CSTO PA observer mission

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Hovik Aghazaryan, who is also a member of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, departed for Nur-Sultan on the sidelines of the CSTO PA observer mission for the June 5 referendum on constitutional amendments in Kazakhstan, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Meetings were held with the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis, the representatives of the defense ministry and the central election commission.

Issus relating to the CSTO PA observer mission and the processes of holding the referendum were discussed.

Meetings with other officials are also planned.