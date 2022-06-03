Russian and Iranian FMs discuss the talks on Iran nuclear deal

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed the Iran nuclear deal during a telephone conversation, as well as referred to Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports citing RIA Novosti, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

The phone conversation took place at the initiative of the Iranian side.

"The main focus was on the resumption of talks on Iran's nuclear program, as well as the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors to be held on June 6, 2022," the statement said.