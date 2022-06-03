Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-06-22

YEREVAN, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 3 June, USD exchange rate is down by 3.11 drams to 440.15 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.39 drams to 472.59 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 7.14 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 3.20 drams to 553.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 184.47 drams to 26107.46 drams. Silver price is down by 2.16 drams to 305.81 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.