Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June 2022

Asian Stocks - 03-06-22

Asian Stocks - 03-06-22

TOKYO, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 June:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.27% to 27761.57 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.35% to 1933.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3195.46 points, and HANG SENG stood at 21082.13 points.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]