Asian Stocks - 03-06-22
TOKYO, 3 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 3 June:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.27% to 27761.57 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.35% to 1933.14 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 3195.46 points, and HANG SENG stood at 21082.13 points.
- 17:54 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-06-22
- 17:52 Asian Stocks - 03-06-22
- 17:51 EU highlights deepening of relations with Armenia - PM Pashinyan receives EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar
- 17:36 Greek Deputy Defense Minister visits National Defense Research University in Yerevan
- 17:15 “Huawei Technologies Armenia” LLC Seeds for the Future closing ceremony
- 16:19 No quorum in Parliament to hold emergency session requested by opposition
- 16:18 Armenia highly appreciates cooperation with EU: Vice Speaker of Parliament tells Special Representative Toivo Klaar
- 16:16 Meetings at EFE, with Spanish media outlets and Armenian community: ARMENPRESS Director sums up Madrid visit
- 15:43 Genesis Armenia foundation and RELQ technology school launch large-scale project for 44-Day War participants
- 15:06 Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives delegation of Artsakh
- 14:54 Fly Arna receives Air Operator License
- 14:49 Russia’s Lavrov to participate in session of CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Yerevan
- 14:41 Russian, Turkish FMs to discuss also Karabakh at upcoming meeting
- 14:40 Armenian FM highlights restoring activity of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship at meeting with EU’s Special Representative
- 14:23 Armenia’s Mher Margaryan delivers speech on accountability for violations of int’l law at UN Security Council meeting
- 14:03 Armenian PM, UNWTO Secretary-General discuss prospects of expanding cooperation in tourism sector
- 13:29 In new report, US State Department recalls PACE concerns on future of Armenian heritage in Azeri-controlled territories
- 12:36 Armenia’s Security Council Secretary receives EU’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia
- 12:28 0% customs duty rate for import of electric cars and over 900 goods
- 12:16 Ucom provides Komitas Museum-Institute with high-speed internet
- 12:15 Artsakh State Minister stresses necessity of increasing number of Russian peacekeepers
- 11:36 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire
- 11:27 When painting, you need to be as free as possible in emotions – painter Mushegh Grigoryan
- 11:03 Artsakh State Minister says dialogue on NK settlement shouldn’t be part of complicated relations between West and Russia
- 11:01 Armenian President receives UNWTO Secretary-General
16:41, 05.28.2022
2828 views Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures
19:41, 05.27.2022
2655 views A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
12:02, 05.28.2022
2624 views Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
14:30, 05.28.2022
2552 views Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon
14:49, 05.28.2022
2502 views By signing the document on November 9, Azerbaijani president acknowledged the existence of Nagorno Karabakh. FM Mirzoyan