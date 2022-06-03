Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 June 2022

Greek Deputy Defense Minister visits National Defense Research University in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Deputy Minister of National Defense of Greece Nikos Chardalias visited today the Armenian Defense Ministry’s National Defense Research University, the ministry said in a news release.

The guests were introduced on the history of the foundation of the University, its main activity directions and educational programs.

Head of the National Defense Research University, Major-General Genadi Tavaratsyan and the Greek Deputy Defense Minister highlighted the development of the Armenian-Greek friendly ties and mutual partnership, including in the field of military education.








