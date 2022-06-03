Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives delegation of Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the delegation led by Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Anahit Hakobyan of the Artsakh Republic, the Parliament’s press service said.

Welcoming the Minister, the Speaker of Parliament expressed his gratitude for the close cooperation formed between the similar Committees engaged with education and science of Armenia and Artsakh. According to Alen Simonyan, the development of the science sphere on the basis of that cooperation, the solution of the humanitarian issues, the legislative reforms, the protection of the historical-cultural and spiritual values on the territories passed under the control of Azerbaijan because of war in Artsakh and the educational programs being implemented in the IT sphere of Artsakh.

Highlighting the regular meetings with the colleagues of Artsakh, Alen Simonyan mentioned some details of the last joint discussion, according to which, today Azerbaijan tries to eliminate the traces of the Armenian records from the historical-architectural monuments. The Head of the legislative body added that big work should be done in terms of presenting this problem to the international community.

Alen Simonyan highlighted the role and importance of education in the current situation, on which the further discussion was developed.

The Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport Anahit Hakobyan of the Artsakh Republic evaluated the bilateral cooperation in all spheres, especially in terms of the elaboration of the educational strategy program, the legislative reforms of the sphere and the cultural cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport Sisak Gabrielyan and the Committee members and the Chair of the Artsakh Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Aram Harutyunyan.