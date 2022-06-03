Armenian FM highlights restoring activity of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship at meeting with EU’s Special Representative

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting FM Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on the establishment of regional peace and stability and the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and in this context reaffirmed the importance of restoring the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The sides discussed the implementation process of the agreements reached with the results of the Brussels meetings. Minister Mirzoyan stressed the impermissibility of comments made over the agreements that have nothing to do with the reality and emphasized the necessity of the rhetoric and practical steps for ensuring a constructive environment.

The sides exchanged views also on the activities of the commission on delimitation and border security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the unblocking of economic and transportation infrastructure in the region.

Minister Mirzoyan considered unacceptable Azerbaijan’s continuous attempts to destabilize the situation in South Caucasus through militaristic statements and border provocations.