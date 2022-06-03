Armenia’s Security Council Secretary receives EU’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan received today the delegation led by the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, Toivo Klaar, the Office of the Security Council said.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues relating to the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in this context Armen Grigoryan highly valued the role of the European Union.

The sides specifically touched upon the existing humanitarian problems, particularly the issue of repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held in Azerbaijan.