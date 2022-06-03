Ucom provides Komitas Museum-Institute with high-speed internet

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. From now on thanks to Ucom, all the exhibition halls of the Komitas Museum-Institute will be provided with the high-speed internet access. The Komitas Museum-Institute, in cooperation with Ucom, has created an opportunity to reinterpret the areas for exhibitions, concerts and other programs as an educational and cultural environment through the use of modern technologies.

Nikolay Kostandyan, the director at the Museum-Institute noted: "Thanks to the cooperation with Ucom it is now possible to provide internet access to the scientific-educational, cultural programs and concerts, moreover, we can use multimedia means during presentations and hence expand the formats of informative access to the exhibitions".

“Taking into account the growing digitalization of world-class exhibitions, we are not left out of the application of such an experience in Armenia, and hence we are glad to cooperate with the Komitas Museum-Institute in particular. Providing information about the outstanding representatives of the Armenian culture to visitors should be delivered in a much more interesting and dynamic way”, said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

Komitas Museum-Institute officially opened its doors on January 29th, 2015 and has allowed for the appreciation of and continuation of Komitas’s legacy ever since. The Museum-Institute aims to present Komitas’s life and his various creative activities comprehensively, as well as raise public awareness of his multilateral impact on music.