Artsakh State Minister stresses necessity of increasing number of Russian peacekeepers

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The number of the Russian peacekeepers deployed in Artsakh should be increased, State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in an interview to RIA Novosti.

“We think that it is necessary to increase the number of Russian peacekeepers and expand their powers”, the State Minister said, citing the fact that after the latest Karabakh war the line of contact has been extended by almost 2.5 times.

The State Minister of Artsakh has also accused Azerbaijan of provoking border incidents.