Armenian President receives UNWTO Secretary-General

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the delegation led by Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili, the Presidential Office said.

The delegation arrived in Armenia to attend the 67th meeting of the UNWTO Commission for Europe.

In his remarks President Khachaturyan praised the fact that the relations between Armenia and the UNWTO are developing steadily. He said that tourism is a very important sector for Armenia and has been declared by the government as one of the priority areas for the development of economy.

The UNWTO Secretary-General highlighted the fact that after the COVID-19 pandemic the first meeting of the Organization is taking place in Yerevan and congratulated Armenia on being elected as member of the UNWTO Executive Council for 2021-2025, which will contribute to improving Armenia’s position and raising awareness on it in the European region.

The meeting also touched upon issues on further enriching the cooperation agenda, developing new guidelines for boosting tourism sector, etc.

It was stated that Armenia makes big efforts for the development of digital technologies, education, science and innovations, which will contribute to raising and strengthening the potential of the tourism sector.