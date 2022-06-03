Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial task force to meet in Moscow June 3
YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. The working group led by the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan dealing with the unblocking of regional communications will meet in Moscow, Russia, on June 3, the Office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said.
The last meeting of the Deputy PMs was held in December 2021.
