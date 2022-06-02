Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-06-22

YEREVAN, 2 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 June, USD exchange rate down by 2.38 drams to 443.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.61 drams to 473.98 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 7.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.73 drams to 556.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 52.33 drams to 26291.93 drams. Silver price down by 3.94 drams to 307.97 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.