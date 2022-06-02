New Ambassador of Syria presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of Syria to Armenia Nora Arisian presented the copy of her credentials today to Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the foreign ministry reports.

Minister Mirzoyan congratulated Nora Arisian on appointment and expressed confidence that she will serve her diplomatic activities for the constant development and expansion of the Armenian-Syrian relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The sides highlighted the traditional, friendly ties between the two peoples based on mutual sympathy and trust. In this respect they highlighted the role played by the Syrian-Armenian community.

In the context of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Syria which marks this year, the sides touched upon the prospects of strengthening the Armenian-Syrian cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.