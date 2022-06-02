Azerbaijan makes statements that are inconsistent with content of negotiations – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is making statements that are inconsistent with the content of the negotiations with Armenia. The Armenian side publicly announces the issues discussed during the negotiations, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said when asked to comment whether the statement of the Azerbaijani President is true that during the meeting in Brussels the sides agreed over creating a corridor through Armenia’s territory.

“What the Armenian side announces publicly is fully in accordance with the process. We are trying to be as much transparent as possible in this matter and inform the public about what we are discussing. We do not inform anything else. Negotiations are taking place also because there are disagreements. We hope that it is possible to overcome these disagreements through negotiations”, he said.

He said that negotiations are taking place in Brussels, and there has been a clarification from Brussels that no discussion with corridor logic has taken place.

“Moreover, our partners of Moscow have also announced this, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has announced that no issue of a corridor logic is being discussed. Azerbaijan, of course, is making statements inconsistent with the negotiations, we can say clearly that we publicize what we are negotiating. Our partners didn’t deny this, moreover, they have confirmed that what we have published is being discussed”, he added.

The Secretary of the Security Council said that Armenia continues attaching importance to the security and rights of compatriots living in Artsakh, and the situation should derive from this.

“We are convinced that the rights and the security will determine the status, we will continue working on this direction. I am sure that this is the direction around which we will have results by working”, he said.