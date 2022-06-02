Government prepares serious package of reforms for Vazgen Sargsyan Military University

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has prepared a very serious package of reforms both in content and physical infrastructure terms for the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“You know that we are entering a very important stage of Armed Forces reforms, and this decision [on providing state apartment to an officer who graduated from the military university], I think, should have a vital significance because I have talked about this when I was serving as an MP that it’s a big problem for us when an officer is serving in Armenia with a rank of a colonel, but has spent most of his life in mountains, so how he could take care of the needs of his apartment? In other words, if there are no proper state mechanisms, it’s a problem, and with this we want to completely solve this problem”, the PM said.

He reminded the mortgage program for servicemen which is quite demanded. He said the funding for this program should also be raised.

“We should move on this path in order to create an opportunity for the serviceman to focus on his professional work by having many social guarantees”, the PM said.