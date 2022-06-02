UN approves ‘Türkiye’ as new country name to replace ‘Turkey’ in international arena

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The UN has approved Turkey’s official request to change the country’s name in all official documents in foreign languages so it will be spelled according to Turkish phonetic norms, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told the Anadolu news agency, reports TASS.

According to the news agency, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres received a letter by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, requesting the use of "Türkiye" instead of "Turkey" in the international arena. The spokesman said the country's name change became effective from the moment the letter was received.

Thus, all international forums and official documents from now on will use Türkiye, the way the country’s name is pronounced and spelled in Turkish.