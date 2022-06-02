Armenian PM, Iranian President hold phone talk

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a telephone conversation, the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan shared his impressions and provided information about the latest meeting held in Brussels.

The sides exchanged ideas particularly about the opening of regional communications, the launch of delimitation works of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border, the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the prospects of normalization of the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Issues relating to the bilateral agenda were also discussed. The sides particularly focused on matters relating to the Armenia-Iran third power transmission line, the construction of North-South highway and energy sector.

Pashinyan and Raisi reaffirmed the mutual invitations on paying an official visit and agreed that mutual visits will take place to the capitals of the two countries.