LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-22
LONDON, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 June:
The price of aluminum down by 2.19% to $2726.00, copper price up by 0.55% to $9499.50, lead price down by 0.60% to $2169.00, nickel price down by 0.96% to $28119.00, tin price up by 0.75% to $34929.00, zinc price down by 1.25% to $3864.50, molybdenum price down by 0.67% to $39308.37, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:30 Armenian PM, Iranian President hold phone talk
- 09:01 European Stocks - 01-06-22
- 09:00 US stocks down - 01-06-22
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-06-22
- 08:57 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 01-06-22
- 08:56 Oil Prices Down - 01-06-22
- 06.01-21:48 Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on birthday
- 06.01-21:26 Hayk Sargsyan detained under remand
- 06.01-21:15 Russian MoD records no ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh during the day
- 06.01-17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 01-06-22
- 06.01-17:28 Asian Stocks - 01-06-22
- 06.01-16:39 Azerbaijan has not been held accountable for its crimes: Conference on rights of Artsakh- Armenians launched in Yerevan
- 06.01-16:11 Armenian deputy minister of infrastructure, French MP discuss opportunities of building Spandaryan water reservoir
- 06.01-14:26 Armenian Economy Minister to meet Russian partners at Lars checkpoint to discuss enhancing clearance capacity
- 06.01-14:14 Armenia’s marketing policy in tourism sector to be directed to 5 countries – Economy Minister
- 06.01-14:13 Pashinyan, Putin discuss possibility of activating works of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship during phone talk
- 06.01-14:04 Tbilisi Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili found dead
- 06.01-12:52 Armenian Healthcare Minister meets with Director of Lithuania’s National Health Insurance Fund
- 06.01-12:42 First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan
- 06.01-12:36 Reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced are disinformation – Armenia Defense Ministry
- 06.01-12:34 Armenia, Saudi Arabia discuss development prospects of relations
- 06.01-12:12 CSTO states highly value your contribution to raising organization’s reputation: Stanislav Zas congratulates Pashinyan
- 06.01-12:07 Charles Aznavour Monument unveiled in Bulgaria
- 06.01-11:21 SRC Chairman comments on introduction of income declaration system for all citizens of Armenia
- 06.01-11:14 Karen Vardanyan donated passenger cars and necessary inventory to 5 orphanages in Armenia on the occasion of June 1st
11:06, 05.26.2022
10881 views BREAKING: First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9
16:41, 05.28.2022
2700 views Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures
19:41, 05.27.2022
2558 views A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
12:02, 05.28.2022
2528 views Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
14:30, 05.28.2022
2442 views Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon