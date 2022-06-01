Hayk Sargsyan detained under remand
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Hayk Sargsyan, the nephew of the third president Serzh Sargsyan, is under remand, ARMENPRESS reports his lawyer Amram Makinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
Hayk Sargsyan is charged with mass disruptions of public order after the clashes near the third government building. He had been arrested earlier.
