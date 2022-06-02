Armenia joins world dairy campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Since 2001, June 1 has been celebrated around the world as the World Milk Day by members of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), drawing public attention to the importance of milk as a globally important food. The aim of the day is to promote the widespread use of milk and dairy products in the society, to raise the level of awareness about other aspects of natural milk production: origin, nutritional value, economic significance. By the decision of the UN, the events dedicated to the World Milk Day in 2022 are held under the rubric "Enjoy Dairy".

On June 1, a press conference-discussion dedicated to the World Milk Day took place at the “Yeremyan Projects” Culinary Arts and Hospitality Academy. The press conference, in line with the theme of the day, started with a glass of milk.

RA Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan congratulated on the World Milk Day and thanked for such initiatives:

"This branch of agriculture is always in the center of our attention, we support it with various programs and tools, we try to promote both the development of production and the involvement of new investments. The production of quality milk is a complex process in itself; it is with pleasure to see that there are organizations that have adopted the principles of high quality milk production, work in a complete closed chain, present high quality products to the consumer".

"This day is very symbolic. "Today is the International Children's Day, as well as World Milk Day, which is so important for the healthy and sustainable development of children," said David Yeremyan, Generel Director of Yeremyan Project and added "By joining the World Milk Day campaign with this symbolic event we will continue the "Milk is Love" public awareness campaign aimed at creating and spreading a new culture of using milk and popularizing the usefulness of dairy products".

"Working with quality food is the priority principle of our 15-year-old company. When we realized that it is becoming more difficult for us to find dairy products that meet our standards and requirements, in 2019, within the framework of the "from seed to table" concept, we established our full-cycle farms equipped with the latest technology, foddle mill, dairy factory, imported purebred milk and meat-type cattle, and we presented our range of dairy products into the consumer market”.

Davit Yeremyan also added that the milking process as well as fodder feed distribution in the Company's farms are automated, the milk then reaches the factory by special vehicles without contact with the external environment, as a result of which it retains its taste and quality features. According to Davit Yeremyan, the involvement and cooperation of all structures is necessary to ensure quality dairy products in the market and to popularize the culture of milk consumption.

Nanna Skau, Deputy Director and Officer-in-Charge of the UN World Food Program in Armenia, stressed the role of “state-business-international cooperation “mechanisms in promoting quality milk and dairy production”. It is very important that "International Milk Day" is also celebrated in Armenia. Especially now, when we have the problem of food security all over the world, such initiatives raise these issues once again and help children, in particular, to use products which are healthy, natural and rich in vitamins, such as milk. Healthy children are our future, so this is for the future of Armenia.

During the press conference-discussion the speakers touched upon the issues of ensuring food security, strengthening the capacity of producers, farms, increasing the profitability of agriculture, as well as the directions of possible involvement of all stakeholders in the sustainable development of the sector.

Vahe Danielyan, Head of the Food Safety Department of the RA Food Safety Inspection Body, mentioned that. "Recently, a positive dynamics is observed as a result of control carried out in the activities of both milk production and processing companies. Producers, from milk to finished products, should not allow it to undergo quality and safety changes, it is welcome that we have organizations that carry out the production process in a closed cycle”.

Vahe Hovhannisyan, head of the Strategic Development Agency (SDP) NGO's "Livestock Development in Armenia: South-North 2" program, added that. "One of our target directions is the milk value chain, within the framework of which we have implemented many programs. We have improved production, provided financial and professional support to farmers, and established leading farms. And all this in order to ensure the quality of milk".

Milk production is one of the most important components of the food market as well as one of the main branches of agriculture not only in the whole world, but also in the Republic of Armenia. Therefore, it is very topical for Armenia to raise the issues of creating a qualitatively new culture of milk production with regards to food security and providing natural, clean products and outlining solutions to them.