Tbilisi Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili found dead
YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi Ilia Eloshvili was found dead in his house on June 1, the Georgian ministry of internal affairs said.
Law enforcers are working on the spot.
The exact cause of the death is still unknown.
Ilia Eloshvili has been serving as Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi since 2017.
- 14:04 Tbilisi Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili found dead
- 12:52 Armenian Healthcare Minister meets with Director of Lithuania’s National Health Insurance Fund
- 12:42 First meeting of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions held in constructive environment – Minister Sanosyan
- 12:36 Reports on Azerbaijani military units having advanced are disinformation – Armenia Defense Ministry
- 12:34 Armenia, Saudi Arabia discuss development prospects of relations
- 12:12 CSTO states highly value your contribution to raising organization’s reputation: Stanislav Zas congratulates Pashinyan
- 12:07 Charles Aznavour Monument unveiled in Bulgaria
- 11:21 SRC Chairman comments on introduction of income declaration system for all citizens of Armenia
- 11:14 Karen Vardanyan donated passenger cars and necessary inventory to 5 orphanages in Armenia on the occasion of June 1st
- 11:00 Armenian Minister of Education addresses congratulatory message on Children’s Day
- 10:41 Russia’s President and PM congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday
- 10:27 Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire
- 10:22 EU's Michel stresses importance of ensuring stability, security along state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 09:56 About 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen killed, 500 injured daily — Zelensky
- 09:12 European Stocks - 31-05-22
- 09:11 US stocks down - 31-05-22
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-05-22
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 31-05-22
- 05.31-21:12 The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia stress the need to establish lasting peace in the region
- 05.31-21:10 No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF Ministry of Defense
- 05.31-20:10 Italy will lift all restrictions for tourist from June 1
- 05.31-19:25 Macron considers it Europe's responsibility to help establish dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow
- 05.31-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-22
- 05.31-17:16 Asian Stocks up - 31-05-22
11:06, 05.26.2022
10750 views BREAKING: First Armenian satellite launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral with SpaceX Falcon 9
16:41, 05.28.2022
2545 views Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures
19:41, 05.27.2022
2497 views A large aluminum extrusion plant to be established in Armenia
12:02, 05.28.2022
2362 views Aliyev's statements seriously question the sincerity of Azerbaijan's intentions to achieve peace. MFA Armenia
14:30, 05.28.2022
2324 views Paris Mayor visits Tsitsernakaberd memorial and "Yerablur" military pantheon