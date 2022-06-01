Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June 2022

Tbilisi Deputy Mayor Ilia Eloshvili found dead

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi Ilia Eloshvili was found dead in his house on June 1, the Georgian ministry of internal affairs said.

Law enforcers are working on the spot.

The exact cause of the death is still unknown.

Ilia Eloshvili has been serving as Deputy Mayor of Tbilisi since 2017.








