Armenian Healthcare Minister meets with Director of Lithuania’s National Health Insurance Fund

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan met with the Director and staff of the National Health Insurance Fund of Lithuania on the sidelines of her three-day visit in that country, the Armenian ministry of health reports.

During the meeting the Director of the Fund presented their activities, the package of services, the procurement mechanism and the monitoring program.








