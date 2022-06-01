Armenia, Saudi Arabia discuss development prospects of relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Armenian foreign ministry reports.

The sides discussed the prospects of forming bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, developing the relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

During the telephone talk both officials highlighted the importance of boosting the commercial ties and implementing investment programs between the two countries.

Minister Mirzoyan informed his counterpart that Armenia supports Saudi Arabia’s application to hold World Expo 2030 in Riyadh.