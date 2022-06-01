Russia’s President and PM congratulate Armenia’s Pashinyan on birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin sent congratulatory letters to Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the PM’s Office said.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I am sure that we will continue the joint close work in the direction of further strengthening the Armenian-Russian allied relations in accordance with the constructive dialogue established between us and for the benefit of our brotherly nations.

I sincerely wish you good health, happiness, welfare and success in the state activity”, the Russian President said in his letter.

The letter sent by the Russian PM says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Russian government and myself personally I address you my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I want to specifically highlight your significant contribution to the development of the Armenian-Russian productive cooperation that is based on friendship, partnership and alliance.

Active work is underway between the governments in expanding the commercial and investment cooperation, promoting major joint projects in energy, industry, transport infrastructure, science, culture and other areas. I am convinced that the creation of favorable conditions for the deepening of integration within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States is fully in the interests of Russia and Armenia.

I sincerely wish you good health, welfare and new achievements in your responsible state activity”.