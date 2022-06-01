Armenian military denies Azerbaijani defense ministry’s statement on opening fire

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani defense ministry again released disinformation on the border situation.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry once again released a statement on the violation of the ceasefire by the Armenian side, claiming that in the evening and night of May 31, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and north-eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. This information has nothing to do with the reality”, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.