About 60-100 Ukrainian servicemen killed, 500 injured daily — Zelensky

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. The daily casualties of the Ukrainian armed forces amount to about 60-100 servicemen killed and around 500 injured, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview to the Newsmax television, reports TASS.

“The situation is very difficult; we're losing 60-100 soldiers per day as killed in action and something around 500 people as wounded in action”, he said, as quoted by TASS.

Zelensky claimed the Ukrainian armed forces were “holding our defensive perimeters” in the east of Ukraine and “counter-attacking and pressing” in the Kharkov region.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics.