LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-22
LONDON, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 May:
The price of aluminum down by 3.51% to $2787.00, copper price down by 1.00% to $9447.50, lead price up by 0.32% to $2182.00, nickel price down by 3.03% to $28392.00, tin price up by 0.25% to $34670.00, zinc price up by 0.33% to $3913.50, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $39572.93, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:12 European Stocks - 31-05-22
- 09:11 US stocks down - 31-05-22
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-05-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 31-05-22
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 31-05-22
- 05.31-21:12 The President of Armenia and the Prime Minister of Georgia stress the need to establish lasting peace in the region
- 05.31-21:10 No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF Ministry of Defense
- 05.31-20:10 Italy will lift all restrictions for tourist from June 1
- 05.31-19:25 Macron considers it Europe's responsibility to help establish dialogue between Kyiv and Moscow
- 05.31-17:17 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-22
- 05.31-17:16 Asian Stocks up - 31-05-22
- 05.31-16:01 Armenian football federation gives security assurances to Irish counterpart after reports of Yerevan match concerns
- 05.31-14:56 After deep decline economy recovered at faster rate than expected – Armenia Central Bank
- 05.31-14:07 Putin, Aliyev hold telephone conversation
- 05.31-13:38 President Khachaturyan meets Armenian public, cultural figures in Tbilisi, Georgia
- 05.31-13:33 Speaker considers asking Council of National Assembly to strip opposition MPs of mandate over nonattendance
- 05.31-13:23 Team Telecom Armenia raised funding in the amount of $45 million
- 05.31-13:11 PM Pashinyan calls current economic situation optimistic
- 05.31-13:02 All citizens of Armenia must declare their incomes from 2024: PM highlights political determination
- 05.31-12:31 Orion Summit 2022 to register participants using “Face as a Ticket App” innovative technology
- 05.31-12:27 73% of Artsakh’s 2021 state budget was provided by Armenia – Pashinyan
- 05.31-12:20 Tax revenue projections to be outperformed by 45 billion drams in first 5 months of 2022 - PM
- 05.31-11:57 Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan accuses opposition in coordinating work with Azeri President
- 05.31-11:29 2021 budget revenues are 147 billion drams higher than initially projected, says PM
- 05.31-11:11 Government returned 146 billion drams VAT money to economic entities in 2021
