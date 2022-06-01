Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 June 2022

No violations registered in the zone of responsibility of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh. RF Ministry of Defense

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian peacekeepers are monitoring the situation around the clock at 27 checkpoints and monitoring the ceasefire.

According to the statement, no violations were registered in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.








