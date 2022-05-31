Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-22

YEREVAN, 31 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 May, USD exchange rate down by 1.57 drams to 447.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 5.50 drams to 478.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.33 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.22 drams to 564.11 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 48.10 drams to 26717.24 drams. Silver price down by 4.59 drams to 317.37 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.