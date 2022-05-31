Speaker considers asking Council of National Assembly to strip opposition MPs of mandate over nonattendance

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan says he considers requesting the Council of the National Assembly to strip the opposition Members of Parliament of their mandates because of their conduct.

“I am inclined to apply to the Council of the National Assembly over this matter. Generally there is no such decision, I am saying this on my own behalf. I think that one can’t chose to show up or not show up to the sessions whenever they want, moreover when the mentioned Members of Parliament have long crossed the limits of what’s admissible,” Simonyan told reporters.

For more than a month, opposition MPs are holding demonstrations in the streets of Yerevan demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.