PM Pashinyan calls current economic situation optimistic

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers the current economic situation optimistic. Despite the tense global economic situation and pessimistic projections, the PM’s task is to focus on the performance of the budget, especially that of the capital expenditures in order to ensure 7% economic growth.

“I consider the current economic situation optimistic. And the figures also show this, which, in fact, could be surprising for some people for subjective and objective reasons. But our economy is also showing resilience. According to the data of the first quarter, we have 8.6% real economic growth, and according to the data of the first four months we have 9.4% economic activity index which is a very optimistic figure”, the PM said during the debate of the 2021 state budget performance report at the joint session of parliamentary standing committees.

This optimism greatly contributes to the increase in passenger flows to Armenia. The PM said the passenger flows to Armenia are significantly increasing.

“From economic terms, I think, we really have an optimistic situation. It’s very important to understand what is the reason that despite the military-political, geopolitical and some domestic political problems, we have not had an economic “collapse”, although it was predicted, and it even could have seemed logical”, Pashinyan said. “We are a government, which, in fact, does not extort money from the economy, quite the contrary, we return as much funds as possible. I want to highlight the cut in shadow in the economic resilience, which is a result of overcoming the systematic corruption. And today we encourage that more and more money enters into the economy”, he added.

However, he said that he doesn’t want for the economic forecasts to be exaggerated. Nevertheless, the global economic situation is very tense, and in this respect there are only pessimistic forecasts, and Armenia is not disconnected with the world. “But my instruction, my mood is that we should focus on the performance of our budget, especially the performance of capital expenditures in order to be able to ensure 7% economic growth”, Pashinyan said.

He assured that the solution of social problems will be under spotlight.