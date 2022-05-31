73% of Artsakh’s 2021 state budget was provided by Armenia – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Assistance provided by Armenia to Artsakh in 2021 grew 122% or by 70 billion drams, while the budget of Artsakh overall grew 48% or by 45 billion drams, PM Nikol Pashinyan told lawmakers.

“Since November 2020, we implemented 136 billion drams of projects in Artsakh. 120 billion drams was provided during 2021 for programs related to Artsakh,” Pashinyan said.

The money allocated by Armenia was used to pay the utility bills of residents in Artsakh, as well as the salary of the entire public administration employees.

“In 2019 the budget of Artsakh was 117,9 billion drams, from which 57,8 billion drams was paid from Armenia. In 2021 the Artsakh budget’s revenue part was 174 billion drams, from which 128 billion was paid from Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Artsakh never had a bigger budget than now, Pashinyan said.

“And Armenia has never before given so much assistance to Artsakh.”

“73% of the Artsakh budget in 2021 was paid by the Government of Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan said the assistance is continuous and in 2022 it is planned to pay 144 billion drams to Artsakh.