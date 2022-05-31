Orion Summit 2022 to register participants using “Face as a Ticket App” innovative technology

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Orion Summit 2022 is already open for registration. As of today, the participants of the technology summit can register using the innovative technology by filling in their email addresses and doing a face scan.

The application was created by Orion’s Summit Partner Scylla, a world-leading company developing real-time physical threat detection solutions. On account of Scylla’s “Face as a Ticket” app (Android, iOS), the participants will have a private biometrics pass.

The technology summit has already launched its official website, where information about participants, agenda, and partners is available. Registration is available on the mobile version of the website. By clicking the "Register" button applicants will get further instructions. During the event, the camera installed at the entrance will recognize the face of the participants and allow them to enter without a paper ticket or an e-ticket.

Orion Summit’s Partner Scylla has an impressive client portfolio with Daimler, Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball, and Oman International Airport.

Orion Summit 2022 will take place on June 22, 2022, in Yerevan, Matenadaran. The event will bring together world-class founders, investors, advisors, and professionals in technology, finance, business, and other fields. You can also follow the Orion Summit 2022 news on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Orion

Orion Worldwide Innovations (“Orion”), is a startup growth and ecosystem acceleration hub and offers a full-service package to make companies investable to enter the US market, enhance their customer acquisition strategies, stay competitive and protect their innovation. Orion is a U.S.-based company formed in 2017, with offices in New York City, U.S., and Yerevan, Armenia, though Orion partners with companies and investor networks worldwide.