Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan accuses opposition in coordinating work with Azeri President

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan accused the opposition in coordinating their actions with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev.

Simonyan said the opposition’s conduct is in line with Aliyev’s actions.

“It is obvious that these actions are carried out jointly. At least it is obvious for me,” Simonyan said.

Both opposition factions of the Armenian parliament are holding demonstrations in Yerevan for already a month demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Speaking on the upcoming June 3 extraordinary session of parliament that is to be convened at the initiative of the opposition, Simonyan said convening the session is the opposition’s attempt to find a way out of the current situation.

“The fact that Ishkhan Saghatelyan is voicing some timeframes, saying that days are left, hours are left, don’t they understand that with their words they are entering a deadlock and are now facing a deadlock? And now they are trying to find some way out of the deadlock, but every time I look at their marches, protests and speeches I get astonished how one can fall into the cycles of mistakes of 20-30 years and repeat it all the time. I wish them good luck, they need it,” Simonyan said.

Simonyan said the June 3 emergency session of parliament is a fake process by which the opposition tries to save its face because they had announced that they are taking to the streets and won’t return.

The June 3 emergency session of parliament will be convened at the initiative of the opposition, which seeks to adopt a resolution on Artsakh. However, the ruling Civil Contract party announced that it won’t participate in the session. If Civil Contract doesn’t take part, there will be no quorum and the session won’t be convened.

The opposition’s draft resolution of parliament states, among others, that “Armenia will support the full exercise of the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, Artsakh will never be part of Azerbaijan, there must be reliable land connection between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh: Artsakh will not be an exclave, the delimitation and demarcation must be carried out with the precondition of Azerbaijan withdrawing its troops from sovereign Armenian territory, Armenia is the guarantor of security and the right to self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the breach of the territorial integrity of Armenia is ruled out as a result of delimitation and demarcation, any agreement in the Armenian-Turkish normalization process that would question the Armenian Genocide is ruled out, and that the unblocking of roads with Azerbaijan and Turkey cannot happen in the logic of a corridor.”