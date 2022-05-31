PM Pashinyan congratulates medalists of EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan praised the successful organization of the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships in Yerevan.

“It sounds strange but I was very surprised to find out that never before was a European or World championship of any Olympic sports organized in Armenia during the years of independence. This isn’t good, and we hope to host such championships more frequently in the future. The last major championship before this boxing championship was the chess Olympiad, which took place either in 1995 or 1996 if I am not mistaken,” Pashinyan said during parliamentary committee debates on the 2021 state budget performance.

Pashinyan congratulated Team Armenia for the medals won at the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship.

The Armenian PM added that next year Armenia will host the European Weightlifting Championship. He said that this championship will also be organized on the highest level.