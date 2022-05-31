LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-05-22

LONDON, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.59% to $2888.50, copper price up by 0.89% to $9543.00, lead price up by 0.74% to $2175.00, nickel price up by 3.52% to $29279.00, tin price up by 1.40% to $34585.00, zinc price up by 1.48% to $3900.50, molybdenum price down by 0.28% to $39793.39, cobalt price stood at $74000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.