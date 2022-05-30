Gazprom discontinues gas supplies to the Netherlands from May 31

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Dutch "GasTerra" has informed "Gazprom Export" that it does not intend to pay for gas in rubles. By the end of the day on May 30, "Gazprom Export" did not receive payment from the company for gas supply for April, and from May 31 it will stop the supply, ARMENPRESS reports the statement issued by Gazprom said.

On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced about the switch to paying in rubles for Russian gas supplied to EU countries. It was noted that if these countries do not pay for gas in rubles, it will be considered that the contractual obligations have not been fulfilled.