Hovhannes Bachkov becomes three-time champion of the European Boxing Championship

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Hovhannes Bachkov, a member of the Armenian boxing team and Olympic bronze medalist, became the champion of European Championship for the third time, recording a historic result in the history of Armenian boxing.

ARMENPRESS reports in the final of the 63.5 kg weight category of the European Championship taking place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan, Hovhannes Bachkov competed with Lounès Hamraoui from France. Bachkov won 5: 0.

Hovhannes Bachkov is the third Armenian boxer to win the European Championship three times. The first was Vladimir Yengibaryan in 1955 and 1957, and Israyel Hakobkokhyan in 1985, 1989 and 1991.