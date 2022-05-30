Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 May 2022

Boxer Artur Bazeyan is a silver medalist of the European Championship

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Artur Bazeyan, a member of the Armenian boxing team, became the vice-champion of the European Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports in the 57 kg weight category final of the European Championship taking place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, Artur Bazeyan competed with Vasile Usturoi, representing Belgium. The Armenian boxer lost 3: 2.

 








