Syria accuses Turkey of carrying out ethnic cleansing

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Damascus has accused Ankara of carrying out ethnic cleansing in Syria. ARMENPRESS reports RIA Novosti informs that the statement of the Syrian Foreign Ministry says that Damascus denies the hostile actions of Turkey, which were carried out a few days ago near the city of Al-Hasakah. As a result of these actions, there are victims and wounded among the civilians, as well as property damage to the residents.

"Turkey's actions to create a so-called 'buffer zone' in Syria are aggression, part of the policy of ethnic and geographical cleansing of Erdogan’s government. These are war crimes, inhumane acts, which are condemned by the UN Charter and international law," the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The president of Turkey has announced that the Armed Forces will launch anti-terrorist operations on the country's borders, a relevant decision will be made soon.