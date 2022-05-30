Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-05-22

YEREVAN, 30 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 30 May, USD exchange rate is up by 1.38 drams to 449.56 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 4.94 drams to 484.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.51 drams to 7.34 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 4.07 drams to 568.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 133.31 drams to 26765.34 drams. Silver price is up by 6.61 drams to 321.96 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.