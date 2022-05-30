Defense Minister chairs Board session discussing issues on raising attractiveness of military service

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan chaired today a meeting of the Board at the ministry, discussing a number of issues relating to raising the attractiveness of the military service, the ministry said in a news release.

The session was held in a videoconference format, attended by commanders of army units.

In his remarks the Minister of Defense said that the issue is highly important for strengthening the combat preparedness of the Armed Forces, adding that it is under the spotlight of the country’s military-political leadership. Suren Papikyan assured that several steps will be taken in the visible future that will significantly raise the attractiveness of the military, particularly, the officer service.

With the results of the meeting the Minister tasked the session participants to solve all the issues in a reasonable timetable.