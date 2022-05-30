South Caucasus Railway starts passenger transportation on route Yerevan-Batumi-Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The South Caucasus Railway CJSC will start carrying out summer passenger transportation on route Yerevan-Batumi-Yerevan from June 14, the company said in a statement.

The season of summer passenger transportation will last until September 30, it added.

The passenger transportation on this route will be carried out twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays from Yerevan, and on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Batumi.

On the other days the passenger transportation will be carried out on the route Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan: on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays from Yerevan and on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from Tbilisi.

Both international trains include modern, comfortable wagons, which were acquired by the South Caucasus Railway in 2021. The wagons are equipped with modern air conditioners, Wi-Fi and amenities for persons with disabilities.